Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

