Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $11.13. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

SPHR opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

SPHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

