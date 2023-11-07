Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.