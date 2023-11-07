Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.