Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.