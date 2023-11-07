Royce & Associates LP Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

