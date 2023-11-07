Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 620,020 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.57% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

