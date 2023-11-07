Royce & Associates LP Sells 19,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.61 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

