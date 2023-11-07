Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 48,239 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,239 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 738,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 541,438 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 49.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 501,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,124,432 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,032 shares of company stock worth $6,435,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.