Royce & Associates LP Has $13.53 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,161 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.01% of CTS worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Trading Down 0.1 %

CTS stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.