Royce & Associates LP Sells 11,918 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 9.99% of Amtech Systems worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In other news, CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 8,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $259,435.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 7,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 8,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,435.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,836 shares of company stock worth $359,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.07%. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASYS

Amtech Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.