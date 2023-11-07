Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Holdings Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 172,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.7 %

VITL opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock worth $861,303 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

