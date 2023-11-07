Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.47% of Caleres worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 75.7% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE CAL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $249,267.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $1,951,334. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

