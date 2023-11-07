Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,945 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.5 %

Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

