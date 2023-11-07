Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

