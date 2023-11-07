Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First American Financial worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

