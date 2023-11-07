AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.29% of AxoGen worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,657,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 109,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Down 2.7 %

AXGN stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 over the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.