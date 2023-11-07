Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Monro by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after buying an additional 76,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $322.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.