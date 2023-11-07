Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New York Times worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,706.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

