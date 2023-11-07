Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,053 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

