Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,448 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

