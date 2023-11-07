Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 105,793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
