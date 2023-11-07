Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,070 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

