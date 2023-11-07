Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

