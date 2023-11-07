Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,710 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 321.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 91.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 38.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

