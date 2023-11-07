Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 2.1 %

CME Group stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

