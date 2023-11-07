Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,712,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

