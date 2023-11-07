Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 417.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $815.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

