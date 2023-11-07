Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,121 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

