Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 428,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

