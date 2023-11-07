Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $470.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $549.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

