Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,250 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

