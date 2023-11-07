Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

