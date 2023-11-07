HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $205,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.33) to GBX 722 ($8.91) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 820 ($10.12) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

