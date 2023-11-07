German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $844.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,446,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,446 shares of company stock worth $1,010,436 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

