Westlake Chemical Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westlake Chemical Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,624.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,498 shares of company stock worth $258,427 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.