BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. BP’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.