Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HINT opened at GBX 156.14 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £306.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,304.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.03. Henderson International Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28).
Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson International Income Trust
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.