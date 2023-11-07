Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 156.14 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £306.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,304.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.03. Henderson International Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

