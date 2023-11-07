Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £800,864.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

Insider Transactions at Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider David Fletcher acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £336 ($414.76). Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

