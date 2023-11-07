Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 47,419 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Driven Brands worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 53.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Driven Brands stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

