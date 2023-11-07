20,183 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

