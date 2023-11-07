Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

