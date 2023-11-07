Keystone Financial Group Invests $740,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

