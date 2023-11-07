Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Trading Down 0.9 %

PPL stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

