Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 364,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,756,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 126,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.