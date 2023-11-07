Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 19,742 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 155,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,653,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

