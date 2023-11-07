Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

