PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after buying an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in PROS by 178.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

