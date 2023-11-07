Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

STX stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

