Keystone Financial Group Makes New $701,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $474.38 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $327.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.71 and a 200-day moving average of $479.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.